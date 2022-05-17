Raymond James Upgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to “Strong-Buy”

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $927.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

