Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

5/11/2022 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

5/10/2022 – Mersana Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $18.00.

5/9/2022 – Mersana Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $19.00.

5/3/2022 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

4/20/2022 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 35,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,783. The firm has a market cap of $329.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.37. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

