Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ: RDBX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/13/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/11/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/5/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/28/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/21/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/20/2022 – Redbox Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Redbox Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $3.00.
- 4/18/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/18/2022 – Redbox Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 3/26/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of RDBX stock opened at 2.88 on Tuesday. Redbox Entertainment Inc. has a one year low of 1.61 and a one year high of 27.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.93.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDBX. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.