Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)

5/13/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/11/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/5/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

4/28/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

4/21/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

4/20/2022 – Redbox Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/18/2022 – Redbox Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

3/26/2022 – Redbox Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of RDBX stock opened at 2.88 on Tuesday. Redbox Entertainment Inc. has a one year low of 1.61 and a one year high of 27.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDBX. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

