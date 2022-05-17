Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS: BVNRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 181. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

