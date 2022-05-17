Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: IIPZF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$18.00 to C$17.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.25 to C$18.25.

5/11/2022 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

5/11/2022 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50.

5/11/2022 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

4/27/2022 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00.

4/6/2022 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.50 to C$19.00.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.43.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

