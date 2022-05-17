Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for City Office REIT (CIO)

City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2022 – City Office REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

5/9/2022 – City Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $20.00.

5/6/2022 – City Office REIT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2022 – City Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – City Office REIT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CIO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. 13,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,296. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

