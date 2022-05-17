Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $5.00.

5/3/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/27/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,921. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.