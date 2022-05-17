Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/13/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $5.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,921. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
