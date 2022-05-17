Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Maxim Group

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:RCRT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 2,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,073. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Recruiter.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 498.78% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Recruiter.com Group will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

