Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 13,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,575. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 978,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,769 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after buying an additional 61,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,285,000 after acquiring an additional 65,096 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.