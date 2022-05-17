Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$31,000.00 ($21,678.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15.

About Redbank Copper

Redbank Copper Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of copper resources in Australia. Its flagship project is the Redbank Copper project located in the northeast of the Northern Territory. The company was formerly known as Redbank Mines Limited and changed its name to Redbank Copper Limited in 2009.

