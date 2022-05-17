Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) PT Lowered to $0.50

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush to $0.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDBX. BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 8.93.

Shares of Redbox Entertainment stock traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 2.85. 61,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,745,728. Redbox Entertainment has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 27.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $255,841,000.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

