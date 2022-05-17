Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Issues Earnings Results

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 216.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Reed’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reed’s by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reed’s by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Reed’s by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

