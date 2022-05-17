Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

RRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.80.

NYSE RRX opened at $123.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $118.82 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

