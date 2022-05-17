Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.58. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

