Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RGLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 13,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,303. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

