Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $191.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of RS stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.69.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,634 shares of company stock valued at $24,280,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

