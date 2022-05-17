Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in April

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 847,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RQHTF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Reliq Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 340.25% and a negative net margin of 240.44%.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

