Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($182.29) to €167.00 ($173.96) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($285.42) to €290.00 ($302.08) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($187.50) to €200.00 ($208.33) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.74.

REMYY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 46,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,667. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01.

About Rémy Cointreau (Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.