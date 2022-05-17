Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($182.29) to €167.00 ($173.96) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($285.42) to €290.00 ($302.08) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($187.50) to €200.00 ($208.33) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.74.
About Rémy Cointreau (Get Rating)
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.