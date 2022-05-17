Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Renault from €49.00 ($51.04) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Renault from €62.00 ($64.58) to €55.00 ($57.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Renault from €25.00 ($26.04) to €26.00 ($27.08) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Renault has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

