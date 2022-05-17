Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in April

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 396,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,531.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RNSDF remained flat at $$22.88 on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

