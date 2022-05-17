Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in April

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 396,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,531.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RNSDF remained flat at $$22.88 on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06.
Renault Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renault (RNSDF)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.