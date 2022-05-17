Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPHM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.65.

Shares of RPHM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,456. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

