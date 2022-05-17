ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $277.94 million, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

