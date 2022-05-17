Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Declares GBX 5.67 Dividend

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.67 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Renew stock opened at GBX 713 ($8.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 684.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 739.94. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 570 ($7.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 889 ($10.96). The stock has a market cap of £562.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20.

Get Renew alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 775 ($9.55).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.