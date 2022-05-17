Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 824,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 958.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS REPYF remained flat at $$14.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914. Repsol has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.
Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYF)
