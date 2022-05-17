Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 824,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 958.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYF remained flat at $$14.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914. Repsol has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.