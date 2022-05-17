Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Republic Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. “

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBCAA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.69. 14,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,086. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $853.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. On average, analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,961,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Bancorp (RBCAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.