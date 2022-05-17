Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 17th (ACU, ADXS, AHPI, BMWYY, CLSN, CSSE, DDAIF, DROOF, FDS, FSTX)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 17th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM). They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

