Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 17th (AGESY, ALV, AMVMF, ANEB, ARZTY, ATOGF, AVVIY, BABYF, BMEA, CADNF)

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 17th:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €44.50 ($46.35) to €45.50 ($47.40).

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €260.00 ($270.83) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to €55.00 ($57.29).

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $10.00.

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from CHF 1.65 to CHF 1.60. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €27.20 ($28.33) to €25.00 ($26.04). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41).

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from €13.40 ($13.96) to €12.40 ($12.92).

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.10.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$33.50 to C$33.00.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to €10.00 ($10.42).

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($37.50) to €43.00 ($44.79).

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$15.25 to C$14.50.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$72.00.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.50 ($10.94). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$2.50.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($31.25) to €27.00 ($28.13).

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €44.00 ($45.83) to €35.00 ($36.46). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$10.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$9.75 to C$8.50.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €79.00 ($82.29) to €75.00 ($78.13).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €82.00 ($85.42) to €75.00 ($78.13). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €94.00 ($97.92) to €90.00 ($93.75).

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$155.00.

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.20 to C$0.10. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($2.84).

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 8,025 ($98.93) to GBX 6,450 ($79.51).

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$2.50.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($239.58) to €220.00 ($229.17). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.50 ($21.35). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $196.00 to $190.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. to €17.50 ($18.23). Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.25.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.59).

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 88 to SEK 106. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €45.00 ($46.88) to €44.00 ($45.83).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $5.10 to $3.90.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.50 to C$0.60.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $37.00 to $34.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $150.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.