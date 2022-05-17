Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 17th (AGESY, ALV, AMVMF, ANEB, ARZTY, ATOGF, AVVIY, BABYF, BMEA, CADNF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 17th:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €44.50 ($46.35) to €45.50 ($47.40).

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €260.00 ($270.83) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF)

had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to €55.00 ($57.29).

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $10.00.

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from CHF 1.65 to CHF 1.60. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €27.20 ($28.33) to €25.00 ($26.04). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41).

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from €13.40 ($13.96) to €12.40 ($12.92).

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.10.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$33.50 to C$33.00.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to €10.00 ($10.42).

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($37.50) to €43.00 ($44.79).

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$15.25 to C$14.50.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$72.00.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.50 ($10.94). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$2.50.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($31.25) to €27.00 ($28.13).

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €44.00 ($45.83) to €35.00 ($36.46). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$10.00.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$9.75 to C$8.50.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €79.00 ($82.29) to €75.00 ($78.13).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €82.00 ($85.42) to €75.00 ($78.13). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €94.00 ($97.92) to €90.00 ($93.75).

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$155.00.

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.20 to C$0.10. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($2.84).

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 8,025 ($98.93) to GBX 6,450 ($79.51).

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$2.50.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($239.58) to €220.00 ($229.17). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.50 ($21.35). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $196.00 to $190.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. to €17.50 ($18.23). Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.25.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 210 ($2.59).

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 88 to SEK 106. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €45.00 ($46.88) to €44.00 ($45.83).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $5.10 to $3.90.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.50 to C$0.60.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $37.00 to $34.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $150.00.

