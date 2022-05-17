Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNCE):

5/14/2022 – Concert Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/4/2022 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

CNCE opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.62.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 290,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 98,635 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

