Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNCE):
- 5/14/2022 – Concert Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 5/4/2022 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
CNCE opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.62.
Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
