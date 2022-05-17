Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 17th (ADSK, AMD, APTV, ATRC, AZZ, BALL, BLL, BY, COO, DLVHF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 17th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $405.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $460.00.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has GBX 2,450 ($30.20) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,600 ($32.05).

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $338.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $352.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Although it posted sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results with top and bottom lines increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate, a soft outlook for fiscal 2022 hurt investors’ sentiments. For the full fiscal, management expects a sales decline of 4-6% and a comparable sales decrease of 8-10% from the last fiscal year. Occupancy deleverage and supply-chain costs may shrink the gross margin 410-430 basis points. It envisions adjusted earnings per share of $4.25-$4.60 for the fiscal, implying a dip from $7.77 earned last year. Although it is taking initiatives to navigate the pandemic challenges, it is mindful of the ongoing uncertainties. It has been investing significantly to reinforce digital presence and direct-to-consumer business.”

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fluor’s shares have broadly outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue on the back of strong first-quarter 2022 earnings, improving significantly to 20 cents from 3 cents in the year-ago quarter. Overall, its profit increased 91.7% year over year. Segment margin more than doubled on the back of increased execution activity on several Energy Solutions projects and a favorable resolution of an Army Corps of Engineers project. Yet, revenue declined 6.7% due to a low volume of completed or nearing completion projects in the Urban Solutions and Mission Solutions segments and client delays on anticipated new awards. That said, Fluor expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.15-$1.40, significantly up from 94 cents in 2021.”

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional food products. Its operating segments include Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Global Ingredients, Dairy Ireland and Joint Ventures and Associates. Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment comprises of performance nutrition products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino and ABB brands. Global Ingredients segment includes American-style cheddar cheese, micro-nutrient premixes and dairy and non-dairy nutritional solutions. Dairy Ireland segment consists of consumer products and agribusiness. Joint Ventures and Associates segment covers Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, Glanbia Cheese and Southwest Cheese. Glanbia Plc is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. “

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LafargeHolcim Limited is involved in building materials industry. The Company’s operating segment consists of Cement, Aggregates, Other construction materials and services and Corporate. Cement segment is involved in the development of cement and comprises cementitious materials. Aggregates business segment includes crushed stone, gravel and sand. Other construction materials and services segment comprises ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, and trading as well as environmental services, including waste management. Corporate segment is engaged in holding activities and general management. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East regions. LafargeHolcim Limited, formerly known as Holcim Ltd, is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland. “

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited is a container board product producer primarily in China and Asia. The Group primarily manufactures and sells linerboard, high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex board. It also produces and sells recycled printing and writing paper and specialty paper. Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. “

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $198.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $2.80 target price on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Points.com Inc. is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Points.com Inc., formerly known as Points International Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Philips has evolved as a pure play healthcare provider, with the divestiture of the Domestic Appliances business. The company benefits from strong demand for Image-Guided Therapy, Diagnostic Imaging, Ultrasound and Hospital Patient Monitoring system. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Expanding Personal Health product portfolio is also a key catalyst. However Philips reported disappointing first-quarter 2022 results. Comparable sales decreased year over year due to global supply chain challenges, postponement of equipment installations in hospitals, and consequences of the Respironics field action. Further a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern for the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Republic Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. “

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $125.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sohu reported relatively soft first-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year decrease in revenues and net income due to lower contribution from both the brand advertising sector and the online games sector. The company is developing content and short-form video program categories, which are much less expensive than TV content. It continues to invest heavily in online video. Its focus on providing real-time news and premium content through Sohu Media Portal and Video is likely to aid long-term growth. China’s large population, increasing popularity of online video and growing e-commerce are expected to drive online ad spending. Sohu’s improved liquidity position is a tailwind. However, stiff competition from domestic game makers like Tencent and NetEase and the decline of Changyou’s older games for PC remain concerns.”

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $330.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $320.00.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

