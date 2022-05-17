Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PepsiCo (PEP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP):

4/27/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $188.00 to $193.00.

4/27/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $186.00.

4/27/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $175.00.

4/27/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $163.00 to $168.00.

4/27/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $194.00 to $198.00.

4/12/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $173.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – PepsiCo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PepsiCo outpaced the industry in the past year as it continued its robust revenue surprise trend for the 12th straight quarter in fourth-quarter 2021. Revenues benefited from volume growth and robust price/mix in the reported quarter. Earnings were in line with estimates and improved year over year. The company benefits from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chains, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. It also gains from the resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses. In 2022, it expects to retain the strength and momentum witnessed in 2021. However, PepsiCo witnessed margin pressures in fourth quarter 2021 driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and the negative effects of the inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs.”

3/30/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $175.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.08 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $2,591,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $37,661,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 207,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

