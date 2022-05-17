Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Savaria (SIS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Savaria (TSE: SIS):

5/13/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

4/14/2022 – Savaria had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.50 to C$23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Savaria had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

3/25/2022 – Savaria had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SIS traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.87. 91,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,751. The stock has a market cap of C$892.20 million and a P/E ratio of 74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.89. Savaria Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.73 and a 52-week high of C$22.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.05%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

