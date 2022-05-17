ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $1,115,761.75 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,251. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ResMed by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

