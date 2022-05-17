Reviewing Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Workhorse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 15.68 -$100.77 million ($1.32) -3.32 Workhorse Group $1.39 million 341.14 -$401.35 million ($2.40) -1.21

Lightning eMotors has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -385.50% -307.01% -29.98% Workhorse Group N/A -174.41% -99.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightning eMotors and Workhorse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 4 0 2.60 Workhorse Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 182.23%. Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $5.90, indicating a potential upside of 104.15%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Volatility & Risk

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Workhorse Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. It also provides Metron, an air delivery application that tracks the performance of various the vehicles deployed. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

