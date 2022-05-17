Reviewing MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -10.21% -9.76% MAG Silver N/A 1.84% 1.81%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Loncor Gold and MAG Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loncor Gold and MAG Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -11.26 MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.06 219.17

Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Loncor Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loncor Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, in northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, Makapela, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

