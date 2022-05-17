Reviewing Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get RE/MAX alerts:

This table compares RE/MAX and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RE/MAX -4.42% 68.84% 7.82% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RE/MAX and Rigetti Computing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RE/MAX $329.70 million 1.34 -$15.62 million ($0.83) -27.64 Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RE/MAX and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RE/MAX 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

RE/MAX currently has a consensus price target of $35.63, indicating a potential upside of 55.30%. Given RE/MAX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of RE/MAX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of RE/MAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. In addition, the company provides First mobile app, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise; and Booj platform. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.