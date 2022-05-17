Reviewing Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) & FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR)

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FingerMotion has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuya has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -24.38% -153.17% -62.80% Tuya -58.07% -14.84% -13.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FingerMotion and Tuya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $16.68 million 4.01 -$4.38 million ($0.14) -11.21 Tuya $302.08 million 4.45 -$175.42 million ($0.40) -6.82

FingerMotion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuya. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tuya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FingerMotion and Tuya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuya 0 2 1 0 2.33

Tuya has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 428.99%. Given Tuya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Summary

Tuya beats FingerMotion on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion (Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven solutions and insights for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tuya (Get Rating)

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

