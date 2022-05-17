Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

REXR stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $66.54. 36,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,484. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,893,000 after acquiring an additional 552,381 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,930,000 after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

