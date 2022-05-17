Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

