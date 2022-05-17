Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.38 million-$942.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.93 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

