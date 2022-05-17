RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Sells $129,600.00 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,490,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,686.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Grain Co Continental sold 150,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Grain Co Continental sold 810,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $445,500.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $490,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Grain Co Continental sold 88,820 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $41,745.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Grain Co Continental sold 4,734 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $2,414.34.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $322,397.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28.

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.42. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.20.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 33.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

