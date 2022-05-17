Richard Scott Johnson Buys 4,413 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) Director Richard Scott Johnson acquired 4,413 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $119,018.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,646.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Scott Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Richard Scott Johnson bought 587 shares of First Community Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,837.26.

First Community Bankshares stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,146. The firm has a market cap of $459.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCBC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

