RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.22.

RIOCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

