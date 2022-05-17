RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: RIOCF) recently:
- 5/12/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.50 to C$27.00.
- 5/12/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00.
- 5/12/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.50.
- 5/11/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.25 to C$24.75.
- 4/27/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.50.
- 4/6/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$26.50 price target on the stock.
RIOCF stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $20.63.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0673 dividend. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.09%.
