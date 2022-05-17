RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: RIOCF) recently:

5/12/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.50 to C$27.00.

5/12/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

5/12/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.50.

5/11/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.25 to C$24.75.

4/27/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.50.

4/6/2022 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

RIOCF stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0673 dividend. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.09%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

