Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.66. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

