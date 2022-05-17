Robert W. Baird Cuts Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Price Target to $5.00

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wejo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Wejo Group stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Wejo Group has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

