Robert W. Baird Cuts Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Price Target to $5.00

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wejo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Wejo Group stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Wejo Group has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $19.90.
About Wejo Group (Get Rating)
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
