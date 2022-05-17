Robert W. Baird Lowers Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $30.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WRBY. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.
NYSE WRBY opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $60.30.
In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 315,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.31 per share, with a total value of $9,562,926.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,778,000. Georgetown University acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
