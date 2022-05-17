Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Daiwa Capital Markets

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.94.

Roblox stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

