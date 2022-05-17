Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 397,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,130,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 81.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 698.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 317,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Roblox by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

