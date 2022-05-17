Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RKT. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE:RKT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 118,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,687. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,577,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,174,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 385,900 shares of company stock worth $3,538,442. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.