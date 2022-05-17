Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.57.

Shares of RKLB opened at 5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of 10.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 4.94 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $89,000.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

